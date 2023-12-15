Should You Invest in ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) Now?

The public float for ECX is 74.15M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.92% of that float. The average trading volume for ECX on December 15, 2023 was 506.13K shares.

ECARX Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ECX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -7.00 in relation to its previous close of 2.43. However, the company has experienced a -9.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-11 that ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 9, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants Renee Du – Head of Investor Relations Ziyu Shen – Co-Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer Peter Cirino – Chief Operating Officer Phil Zhou – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Derek Soderberg – Cantor Fitzgerald Renee Du Good morning and welcome to our Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. With me today are ECARX Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Ziyu Shen, Chief Operating Officer; Peter Cirino and Chief Financial Officer.

ECX’s Market Performance

ECX’s stock has fallen by -9.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -32.54% and a quarterly drop of -35.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.39% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.89% for ECARX Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.08% for ECX’s stock, with a -53.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ECX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ECX stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for ECX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ECX in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $10 based on the research report published on May 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ECX Trading at -34.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ECX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -80.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.39%, as shares sank -30.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ECX fell by -9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.74. In addition, ECARX Holdings Inc saw -71.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ECX starting from Heng Jun Hong, who sale 2,743 shares at the price of $3.24 back on Sep 27. After this action, Heng Jun Hong now owns 0 shares of ECARX Holdings Inc, valued at $8,887 using the latest closing price.

Heng Jun Hong, the Director of ECARX Holdings Inc, sale 47,257 shares at $3.32 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that Heng Jun Hong is holding 2,743 shares at $157,078 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ECX

Equity return is now at value -205.41, with -44.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, ECARX Holdings Inc (ECX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.