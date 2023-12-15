Should You Invest in BowFlex Inc (BFX) Now?

The public float for BFX is 30.36M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.04% of that float. The average trading volume for BFX on December 15, 2023 was 193.09K shares.

BFX) stock’s latest price update

BowFlex Inc (NYSE: BFX)’s stock price has plunge by 12.45relation to previous closing price of 0.54. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 8.37% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that BowFlex, Inc. (NYSE:BFX ) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 14, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants John Mills – ICR, Inc. James Barr – Chief Executive Officer and Board Director Aina Konold – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants John-Paul Wollam – ROTH MKM Operator Good day, and welcome to the BowFlex Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode.

BFX’s Market Performance

BowFlex Inc (BFX) has seen a 8.37% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -21.28% decline in the past month and a -24.49% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.90% for BFX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.23% for BFX’s stock, with a -42.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BFX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BFX stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for BFX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BFX in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $9 based on the research report published on February 10, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BFX Trading at -12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BFX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.61%, as shares sank -14.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BFX rose by +8.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6093. In addition, BowFlex Inc saw -60.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BFX

Equity return is now at value -71.32, with -25.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BowFlex Inc (BFX) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.