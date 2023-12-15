Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 42.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.57.

The public float for FOUR is 55.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.23% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of FOUR was 1.30M shares.

FOUR) stock’s latest price update

Shift4 Payments Inc (NYSE: FOUR)’s stock price has plunge by 4.70relation to previous closing price of 67.65. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.87% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-12-14 that Global Payments might try to buy Shift4 Payments, according to a report that came out today. Shift4’s CEO suggested that the company was looking for a buyer earlier this year, which gives credence to today’s report.

FOUR’s Market Performance

Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has seen a 7.87% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.72% gain in the past month and a 20.62% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for FOUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.13% for FOUR’s stock, with a 13.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FOUR Trading at 24.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FOUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.15%, as shares surge +12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +33.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FOUR rose by +7.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.90. In addition, Shift4 Payments Inc saw 26.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FOUR starting from Goldsmith-Grover Sarah, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $65.04 back on Nov 28. After this action, Goldsmith-Grover Sarah now owns 7,717 shares of Shift4 Payments Inc, valued at $65,040 using the latest closing price.

Disman Nancy, the Chief Financial Officer of Shift4 Payments Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $65.07 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Disman Nancy is holding 273,170 shares at $650,684 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FOUR

Equity return is now at value 28.95, with 3.96 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Shift4 Payments Inc (FOUR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.