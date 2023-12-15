Service Corp. International (SCI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI)’s stock price has increased by 2.15 compared to its previous closing price of 67.39. However, the company has seen a 5.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that Service Corporation (SCI) gains from growing Cemetery segment revenues. However, funeral volumes are expected to decline for 2023 due to the pull-forward impact of the pandemic.

Is It Worth Investing in Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) Right Now?

Service Corp. International (NYSE: SCI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SCI is at 0.79.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SCI is 144.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume for SCI on December 15, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

SCI’s Market Performance

SCI stock saw an increase of 5.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.50% and a quarterly increase of 13.34%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.10%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.72% for Service Corp. International (SCI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.78% for SCI stock, with a simple moving average of 8.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SCI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SCI stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for SCI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SCI in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $72 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SCI Trading at 17.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.10%, as shares surge +13.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCI rose by +5.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.12. In addition, Service Corp. International saw -0.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCI starting from Faulk John H, who sale 34,368 shares at the price of $67.13 back on Dec 13. After this action, Faulk John H now owns 49,798 shares of Service Corp. International, valued at $2,307,282 using the latest closing price.

Faulk John H, the Senior Vice President of Service Corp. International, sale 1,332 shares at $66.51 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Faulk John H is holding 49,798 shares at $88,587 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCI

Equity return is now at value 29.70, with 3.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Service Corp. International (SCI) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.