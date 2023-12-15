Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The public float for SECO is 5.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SECO on December 15, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

SECO) stock’s latest price update

Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: SECO)’s stock price has gone rise by 21.30 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a 4.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-12 that Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO ) stock is experiencing a massive rally on Thursday despite a lack of news from the Chinese shopping company. There are no new press releases or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that would explain why SECO stock is up today.

SECO’s Market Performance

SECO’s stock has risen by 4.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.90% and a quarterly rise of 36.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.17% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 12.46% for Secoo Holding Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.29% for SECO’s stock, with a -35.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SECO Trading at -28.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SECO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.17%, as shares sank -22.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SECO rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -73.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4885. In addition, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR saw -75.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Secoo Holding Ltd ADR (SECO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.