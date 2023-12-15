SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.97 in relation to its previous close of 53.50. However, the company has experienced a 7.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-09 that SeaWorld’s (SEAS) third-quarter 2023 results reflect a decline in admissions and adverse weather impacts, especially during its peak operating season.

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE: SEAS) is 14.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is 1.83.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for SEAS is 62.92M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.88% of that float. On December 15, 2023, SEAS’s average trading volume was 823.29K shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stock saw an increase of 7.42% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 8.85% and a quarterly increase of 10.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.06% for SEAS stock, with a simple moving average of 2.88% for the last 200 days.

SEAS Trading at 15.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +9.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS rose by +7.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.22. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc saw 0.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Miller Kyle Robert, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $52.50 back on Dec 13. After this action, Miller Kyle Robert now owns 26,709 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, valued at $210,000 using the latest closing price.

Boyle Shekufeh, the Chief Accounting Officer of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc, sale 968 shares at $48.16 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Boyle Shekufeh is holding 11,032 shares at $46,619 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.