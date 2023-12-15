Seadrill Ltd.’s (SDRL) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) has gone up by 9.78% for the week, with a 6.97% rise in the past month and a -7.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.04% for SDRL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.04% for SDRL’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.52% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) Right Now?

Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52x compared to its average ratio.

The public float for SDRL is 65.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.98% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SDRL on December 15, 2023 was 756.78K shares.

SDRL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE: SDRL) has jumped by 7.10 compared to previous close of 41.28. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-29 that Quite a few companies are standing out after blowing away their quarterly earnings expectations this week and alluding to the possibility of more upside in their stocks.

Analysts’ Opinion of SDRL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SDRL stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for SDRL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SDRL in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $72 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SDRL Trading at 6.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SDRL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.73%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SDRL rose by +9.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.21. In addition, Seadrill Ltd. saw 35.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SDRL

Equity return is now at value 8.93, with 5.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Seadrill Ltd. (SDRL) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.