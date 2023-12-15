Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (NASDAQ: SBCF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SBCF is 1.16.

The public float for SBCF is 83.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.27% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBCF on December 15, 2023 was 447.88K shares.

SBCF’s Market Performance

Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) has seen a 13.27% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.54% gain in the past month and a 27.80% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.10%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for SBCF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.73% for SBCF’s stock, with a 27.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBCF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBCF stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for SBCF by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for SBCF in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $23 based on the research report published on September 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBCF Trading at 30.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBCF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.10%, as shares surge +21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBCF rose by +13.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.71. In addition, Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida saw -6.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBCF starting from Lipstein Robert J, who purchase 1,250 shares at the price of $19.99 back on Oct 31. After this action, Lipstein Robert J now owns 15,165 shares of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, valued at $24,987 using the latest closing price.

STALLINGS JAMES C III, the EVP, Chief Credit Officer of Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida, sale 2,990 shares at $23.78 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that STALLINGS JAMES C III is holding 0 shares at $71,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBCF

Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Seacoast Banking Corp. Of Florida (SBCF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.