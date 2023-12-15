SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.20x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.61.

The public float for SBAC is 106.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SBAC on December 15, 2023 was 856.38K shares.

SBAC) stock’s latest price update

SBA Communications Corp (NASDAQ: SBAC)’s stock price has plunge by 1.12relation to previous closing price of 248.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-07 that SBA Communications is a cell tower REIT with a market cap of $26 billion. The company has both domestic and international towers, with domestic towers representing a larger portion of the total value. SBAC has demonstrated strong organic growth in tower leasing and has delivered excellent growth in FFO and AFFO per share.

SBAC’s Market Performance

SBAC’s stock has fallen by -0.12% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.35% and a quarterly rise of 14.98%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.38% for SBA Communications Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.67% for SBAC’s stock, with a 8.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SBAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SBAC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SBAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SBAC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $245 based on the research report published on August 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SBAC Trading at 14.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBAC fell by -0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $242.80. In addition, SBA Communications Corp saw -10.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBAC starting from BERNSTEIN STEVEN E, who sale 7,300 shares at the price of $253.89 back on Dec 06. After this action, BERNSTEIN STEVEN E now owns 2,903 shares of SBA Communications Corp, valued at $1,853,379 using the latest closing price.

BERNSTEIN STEVEN E, the Chairman of SBA Communications Corp, sale 46,076 shares at $250.10 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that BERNSTEIN STEVEN E is holding 56,314 shares at $11,523,598 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To put it simply, SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.