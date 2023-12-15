Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

The public float for SGMO is 158.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.11% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of SGMO was 2.09M shares.

SGMO) stock’s latest price update

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 0.44. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-26 that Sangamo (SGMO) doesn’t possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

SGMO’s Market Performance

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has experienced a -6.01% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 27.63% rise in the past month, and a -56.97% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.32% for SGMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for SGMO’s stock, with a simple moving average of -61.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $2 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SGMO Trading at -6.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.71%, as shares surge +17.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO fell by -6.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -85.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4203. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc saw -86.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from BIOGEN INC., who sale 6,000,000 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Sep 26. After this action, BIOGEN INC. now owns 17,652,466 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc, valued at $3,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Equity return is now at value -112.37, with -61.33 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (SGMO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.