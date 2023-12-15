RXO Inc (RXO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.77 compared to its previous closing price of 21.99. However, the company has seen a gain of 9.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. CNBC Television reported 2023-12-13 that Drew Wilkerson, RXO CEO, discusses the state of freight in the midst of the holiday spending season.

Is It Worth Investing in RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.83.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for RXO is 114.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.80% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RXO on December 15, 2023 was 708.67K shares.

RXO’s Market Performance

The stock of RXO Inc (RXO) has seen a 9.92% increase in the past week, with a 15.08% rise in the past month, and a 26.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.87% for RXO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.06% for RXO’s stock, with a 16.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RXO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RXO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RXO by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for RXO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $16 based on the research report published on October 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RXO Trading at 18.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RXO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.88%, as shares surge +16.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RXO rose by +9.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.91. In addition, RXO Inc saw 33.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RXO starting from MFN Partners, LP, who purchase 23,223 shares at the price of $19.93 back on Nov 21. After this action, MFN Partners, LP now owns 13,008,225 shares of RXO Inc, valued at $462,834 using the latest closing price.

MFN Partners, LP, the 10% Owner of RXO Inc, purchase 43,678 shares at $19.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 20, which means that MFN Partners, LP is holding 12,985,002 shares at $862,204 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RXO

Equity return is now at value -0.23, with -0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, RXO Inc (RXO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.