RumbleON Inc (RMBL) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for RMBL is 12.61M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.14% of that float. The average trading volume of RMBL on December 15, 2023 was 240.82K shares.

RMBL stock's latest price update

RumbleON Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 16.19 in relation to its previous close of 6.30. However, the company has experienced a 35.06% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-21 that The best short-squeeze stocks to buy now can be a perilous territory in the investment landscape. However, they also possess the potential for astronomical returns.

RMBL’s Market Performance

RumbleON Inc (RMBL) has seen a 35.06% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.91% gain in the past month and a 26.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.23% for RMBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 23.47% for RMBL’s stock, with a -6.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RMBL Trading at 20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.40%, as shares surge +21.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMBL rose by +35.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.99. In addition, RumbleON Inc saw 13.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMBL starting from Stone House Capital Management, who purchase 1,721,645 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Dec 08. After this action, Stone House Capital Management now owns 6,398,144 shares of RumbleON Inc, valued at $9,469,048 using the latest closing price.

Tkach Mark, the 10% Owner of RumbleON Inc, purchase 860,822 shares at $5.50 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Tkach Mark is holding 6,402,566 shares at $4,734,521 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMBL

Equity return is now at value -100.17, with -28.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, RumbleON Inc (RMBL) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.