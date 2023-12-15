Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has decreased by -0.50 when compared to last closing price of 74.49.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-13 that As the holiday season approaches, investors seeking gift-worthy stocks. Many turn to the portfolio of renowned investor Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-B ).

Is It Worth Investing in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) Right Now?

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.98.

The public float for QSR is 307.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QSR on December 15, 2023 was 1.63M shares.

QSR’s Market Performance

QSR stock saw an increase of 1.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 5.60% and a quarterly increase of 8.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.65% for Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.53% for QSR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.98% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QSR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for QSR stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for QSR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for QSR in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $85 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

QSR Trading at 8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QSR rose by +1.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $71.78. In addition, Restaurant Brands International Inc saw 14.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QSR starting from DOYLE J PATRICK, who sale 40,783 shares at the price of $69.97 back on Nov 21. After this action, DOYLE J PATRICK now owns 62,503 shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc, valued at $2,853,570 using the latest closing price.

Dunnigan Matthew, the CFO of Restaurant Brands International Inc, sale 45,000 shares at $73.21 during a trade that took place back on May 19, which means that Dunnigan Matthew is holding 39,391 shares at $3,294,450 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QSR

Equity return is now at value 34.90, with 3.99 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.