Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.64 compared to its previous closing price of 167.11. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-14 that Even in turbulent economic times overlayed with bear markets, recessions, and broader uncertainty, some stocks still manage to provide stability, income, and growth for investors. You should always be on the lookout for companies that can deliver rising dividends year after year.

Is It Worth Investing in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE: RSG) is above average at 31.48x. The 36-month beta value for RSG is also noteworthy at 0.68.

The public float for RSG is 314.32M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.68% of that float. The average trading volume of RSG on December 15, 2023 was 1.14M shares.

RSG’s Market Performance

The stock of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has seen a 0.68% increase in the past week, with a 2.28% rise in the past month, and a 8.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.16% for RSG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.91% for RSG’s stock, with a 11.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RSG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RSG stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for RSG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RSG in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $180 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RSG Trading at 5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.58%, as shares surge +3.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSG rose by +0.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $161.50. In addition, Republic Services, Inc. saw 26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSG starting from Hodges Amanda, who sale 2,712 shares at the price of $148.66 back on Aug 10. After this action, Hodges Amanda now owns 4,969 shares of Republic Services, Inc., valued at $403,166 using the latest closing price.

DelGhiaccio Brian M, the EVP Chief Financial Officer of Republic Services, Inc., sale 5,500 shares at $149.65 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that DelGhiaccio Brian M is holding 5,071 shares at $823,075 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSG

Equity return is now at value 16.53, with 5.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.