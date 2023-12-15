Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) has jumped by 2.51 compared to previous close of 7.97. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 9, 2023 5:00 PM ET Company Participants Stewart Grisante – Head of Investor Relations John Morris – CEO, Co-Founder and Director Tim Murphy – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Bob Napoli – William Blair Andrew Schmidt – Citi Ryan Campbell – Barclays Steven – KBW Tim Chiodo – UBS Joel Riechers – Truist Securities Michael Infante – Morgan Stanley Joseph Vafi – Canaccord Genuity Operator Good afternoon. I’d like to welcome everyone to Repay’s Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: RPAY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for RPAY is also noteworthy at 1.25.

The public float for RPAY is 79.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.66% of that float. The average trading volume of RPAY on December 15, 2023 was 741.23K shares.

RPAY’s Market Performance

The stock of Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has seen a 8.93% increase in the past week, with a 12.69% rise in the past month, and a 7.08% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for RPAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.93% for RPAY’s stock, with a 12.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RPAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RPAY stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for RPAY by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for RPAY in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $9 based on the research report published on December 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RPAY Trading at 20.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RPAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.38%, as shares surge +13.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RPAY rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.48. In addition, Repay Holdings Corporation saw 1.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RPAY starting from Sullivan Thomas Eugene, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $7.40 back on Nov 22. After this action, Sullivan Thomas Eugene now owns 100,302 shares of Repay Holdings Corporation, valued at $259,000 using the latest closing price.

Hartheimer Robert Herman, the Director of Repay Holdings Corporation, sale 6,874 shares at $8.00 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Hartheimer Robert Herman is holding 63,331 shares at $54,992 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RPAY

Equity return is now at value -4.93, with -2.72 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.