RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR): A Technical Analysis

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.32.

The public float for RNR is 50.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RNR on December 15, 2023 was 436.19K shares.

RNR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (NYSE: RNR) has decreased by -3.21 when compared to last closing price of 201.47.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -2.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that RenaissanceRe (RNR) could produce exceptional returns because of its solid growth attributes.

RNR’s Market Performance

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) has seen a -2.32% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -6.26% decline in the past month and a -2.66% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.76% for RNR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.68% for RNR’s stock, with a -2.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RNR Trading at -7.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -3.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNR fell by -2.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.61. In addition, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd saw 5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNR starting from Qutub Robert, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $213.96 back on Nov 21. After this action, Qutub Robert now owns 72,924 shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, valued at $1,604,724 using the latest closing price.

ODonnell Kevin, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd, purchase 13,020 shares at $192.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that ODonnell Kevin is holding 296,025 shares at $2,499,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNR

Equity return is now at value 22.74, with 4.34 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd (RNR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.