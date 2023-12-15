Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 31.87x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.20.

The public float for REG is 183.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.35% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of REG was 982.58K shares.

REG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has surged by 1.77 when compared to previous closing price of 66.67, but the company has seen a 6.90% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-28 that REITs’ financials are not accurately captured by computers due to realities that are not reflected by GAAP and also to adjusted numbers. REIT balance sheets have improved in terms of debt maturities, liquidity, and maturity ladders, but Loan to Value ratios have not significantly changed. For specific REITs, investors should focus especially on the debt maturity ladder.

REG’s Market Performance

Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has experienced a 6.90% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.44% rise in the past month, and a 6.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for REG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.83% for REG stock, with a simple moving average of 11.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $72 based on the research report published on November 30, 2023 of the current year 2023.

REG Trading at 11.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +6.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.21. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw 8.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from ROTH ALAN TODD, who sale 3,869 shares at the price of $64.58 back on Dec 05. After this action, ROTH ALAN TODD now owns 13,250 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $249,875 using the latest closing price.

STEIN MARTIN E JR, the Executive Chairman of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 125,000 shares at $66.51 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that STEIN MARTIN E JR is holding 343,399 shares at $8,313,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Equity return is now at value 5.62, with 3.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.