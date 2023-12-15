Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX)’s stock price has gone rise by 9.37 in comparison to its previous close of 136.02, however, the company has experienced a 20.65% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. PRNewsWire reported 2023-11-06 that MILWAUKEE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Regal Rexnord Corporation (NYSE: RRX) announced today that its CEO, Louis Pinkham, will present at the 2023 Baird Global Industrial Conference in Chicago, IL, on November 8, 2023, at 1:45 PM CT. To listen to the live audio and view the presentation during the call, please visit Regal Rexnord’s Investor website: https://investors.regalrexnord.com.

Is It Worth Investing in Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE: RRX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RRX is 1.08.

The public float for RRX is 66.00M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% of that float. On December 15, 2023, RRX’s average trading volume was 521.44K shares.

RRX’s Market Performance

RRX stock saw an increase of 20.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 28.67% and a quarterly increase of -1.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.95% for Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.89% for RRX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RRX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for RRX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RRX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $151 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RRX Trading at 23.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.39%, as shares surge +26.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRX rose by +20.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $122.62. In addition, Regal Rexnord Corp saw 23.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRX starting from CRANDALL THEODORE D, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $100.77 back on Nov 07. After this action, CRANDALL THEODORE D now owns 6,207 shares of Regal Rexnord Corp, valued at $201,540 using the latest closing price.

Avampato John, the Senior VP & CIO * of Regal Rexnord Corp, sale 8,427 shares at $151.83 during a trade that took place back on Aug 23, which means that Avampato John is holding 12,953 shares at $1,279,471 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRX

Equity return is now at value -0.19, with -0.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regal Rexnord Corp (RRX) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.