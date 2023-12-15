Real-Time Update: Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) has seen a 7.60% increase in the past week, with a 16.37% gain in the past month, and a 18.17% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.84% for NTRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.73% for NTRS’s stock, with a 12.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) Right Now?

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTRS is 1.13.

The public float for NTRS is 202.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTRS on December 15, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

NTRS) stock’s latest price update

Northern Trust Corp. (NASDAQ: NTRS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 3.72 compared to its previous closing price of 82.85. However, the company has seen a gain of 7.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-08 that Northern Trust’s (NTRS) improvement in Q4 NII outlook is supported by an increase in the deposit levels and benefits from the securities portfolio repositioning efforts.

NTRS Trading at 19.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +14.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTRS rose by +7.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.86. In addition, Northern Trust Corp. saw -2.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTRS starting from Tyler Jason J., who purchase 400 shares at the price of $62.69 back on Oct 25. After this action, Tyler Jason J. now owns 41,477 shares of Northern Trust Corp., valued at $25,076 using the latest closing price.

Levy Susan Cohen, the EVP and General Counsel of Northern Trust Corp., purchase 5,000 shares at $64.41 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Levy Susan Cohen is holding 31,085 shares at $322,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTRS

Equity return is now at value 9.95, with 0.74 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northern Trust Corp. (NTRS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.