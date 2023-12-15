Real-Time Update: Intellicheck Inc (IDN) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, IDN stock has gone up by 7.34%, with a monthly gain of 15.15% and a quarterly plunge of -21.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.30% for Intellicheck Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.26% for IDN stock, with a simple moving average of -17.70% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.71.

The public float for IDN is 18.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IDN on December 15, 2023 was 38.48K shares.

IDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Intellicheck Inc (NASDAQ: IDN) has increased by 11.11 when compared to last closing price of 1.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.34% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Bryan Lewis – Chief Executive Officer Jeff Ishmael – Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer Gar Jackson – Global Investor Relations Conference Call Participants Mike Grondahl – Northland Securities Rudy Kessinger – D.A. Davidson Scott Buck – H.C.

Analysts’ Opinion of IDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IDN stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for IDN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for IDN in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $8.50 based on the research report published on November 11, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IDN Trading at 0.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares surge +11.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDN rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7975. In addition, Intellicheck Inc saw -5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDN starting from Robins Jonathan, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $1.80 back on Dec 14. After this action, Robins Jonathan now owns 5,200 shares of Intellicheck Inc, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

Ishmael Jeffrey, the CFO, COO of Intellicheck Inc, purchase 7,503 shares at $1.70 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that Ishmael Jeffrey is holding 286,403 shares at $12,730 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDN

Equity return is now at value -18.63, with -14.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Intellicheck Inc (IDN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.