RB Global Inc (RBA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 77.43x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.85.

The public float for RBA is 181.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.80% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of RBA was 1.42M shares.

RBA) stock’s latest price update

RB Global Inc (NYSE: RBA) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.01 compared to its previous closing price of 64.55. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Investors looking for stocks in the Financial Transaction Services sector might want to consider either Fiserv (FI) or RB Global (RBA). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

RBA’s Market Performance

RBA’s stock has risen by 3.33% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 8.41% and a quarterly rise of 0.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.25% for RB Global Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.45% for RBA’s stock, with a 8.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RBA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RBA stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RBA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RBA in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $75 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RBA Trading at 1.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares surge +9.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RBA rose by +3.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.30. In addition, RB Global Inc saw 15.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RBA starting from JETER JAMES J, who sale 3,750 shares at the price of $64.84 back on Dec 04. After this action, JETER JAMES J now owns 23,140 shares of RB Global Inc, valued at $243,150 using the latest closing price.

Watt Darren Jeffrey, the Chief Legal Officer of RB Global Inc, sale 1,094 shares at $65.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 04, which means that Watt Darren Jeffrey is holding 14,880 shares at $72,138 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RBA

Equity return is now at value 5.05, with 2.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, RB Global Inc (RBA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.