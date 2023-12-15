Ramaco Resources Inc (METCB) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METCB) is 9.04x, which is above its average ratio.

The public float for METCB is 6.87M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.48% of that float. On December 15, 2023, METCB’s average trading volume was 61.77K shares.

METCB) stock’s latest price update

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ: METCB)’s stock price has decreased by -5.27 compared to its previous closing price of 12.33. However, the company has seen a -22.13% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

METCB’s Market Performance

Ramaco Resources Inc (METCB) has seen a -22.13% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -22.13% decline in the past month and a -0.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.45% for METCB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.75% for METCB’s stock, with a -6.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

METCB Trading at -12.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought METCB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.91%, as shares sank -16.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, METCB fell by -22.13%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.62. In addition, Ramaco Resources Inc saw 16.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at METCB starting from LEIDEL PETER A, who sale 7,694 shares at the price of $12.34 back on Dec 13. After this action, LEIDEL PETER A now owns 713,193 shares of Ramaco Resources Inc, valued at $94,967 using the latest closing price.

LAWRENCE BRYAN H, the Director of Ramaco Resources Inc, sale 7,694 shares at $12.34 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that LAWRENCE BRYAN H is holding 713,193 shares at $94,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for METCB

Equity return is now at value 20.47, with 11.03 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ramaco Resources Inc (METCB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.