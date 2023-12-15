Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for PLSE is 16.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.40% of that float. The average trading volume of PLSE on December 15, 2023 was 203.83K shares.

PLSE) stock’s latest price update

Pulse Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: PLSE)’s stock price has plunge by -6.34relation to previous closing price of 10.09. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.39% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-13 that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 13, 2023 12:00 PM ET Company Participants Philip Taylor – IR Kevin Danahy – President and CEO Darrin Uecker – CTO and Director Mitchell Levinson – Chief Strategy Officer Michael Koffler – VP of Finance Bob Duggan – Chairman Conference Call Participants Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Pulse Biosciences Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

PLSE’s Market Performance

Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has seen a 1.39% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 62.37% gain in the past month and a 101.92% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.87% for PLSE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 13.36% for PLSE stock, with a simple moving average of 62.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLSE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLSE stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for PLSE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PLSE in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $28 based on the research report published on July 27, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

PLSE Trading at 57.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLSE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +48.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +142.93% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLSE rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +260.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, Pulse Biosciences Inc saw 241.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLSE starting from DUGGAN ROBERT W, who purchase 17,999 shares at the price of $9.15 back on Dec 12. After this action, DUGGAN ROBERT W now owns 36,984,179 shares of Pulse Biosciences Inc, valued at $164,691 using the latest closing price.

DUGGAN ROBERT W, the Director of Pulse Biosciences Inc, purchase 90,118 shares at $9.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 11, which means that DUGGAN ROBERT W is holding 36,966,180 shares at $843,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLSE

Equity return is now at value -135.34, with -51.43 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Pulse Biosciences Inc (PLSE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.