PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has seen a -1.12% decrease in the past week, with a -17.96% drop in the past month, and a -54.39% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.71% for PSQH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.09% for PSQH’s stock, with a -45.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PSQH is also noteworthy at 0.33.

The public float for PSQH is 14.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.84% of that float. The average trading volume of PSQH on December 15, 2023 was 172.17K shares.

PSQH) stock’s latest price update

PSQ Holdings Inc (NYSE: PSQH)’s stock price has plunge by 11.34relation to previous closing price of 4.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.12% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-11-09 that “We’ve seen a tremendous uptick as consumers are more aware of the need to support small and domestic businesses – and are more aware than ever that the corporate donations are rooted in fake virtue signaling,” PublicSq.’s president said.

PSQH Trading at -12.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSQH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.50%, as shares sank -10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSQH fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.55. In addition, PSQ Holdings Inc saw -46.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PSQH

Equity return is now at value -32.20, with -27.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PSQ Holdings Inc (PSQH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.