Prospector Capital Corp (PRSR) Stock Observes -50.40% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, PRSR stock has gone down by -52.83%, with a monthly decline of -52.15% and a quarterly plunge of -51.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 25.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.17% for Prospector Capital Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -50.51% for PRSR’s stock, with a -50.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Prospector Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PRSR) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRSR is -0.08.

The public float for PRSR is 2.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRSR on December 15, 2023 was 9.33K shares.

PRSR) stock’s latest price update

Prospector Capital Corp (NASDAQ: PRSR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -30.32 in relation to its previous close of 7.42. However, the company has experienced a -52.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PRSR Trading at -51.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRSR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 25.40%, as shares sank -52.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRSR fell by -52.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.17. In addition, Prospector Capital Corp saw -48.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PRSR

Equity return is now at value -0.41, with -0.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Prospector Capital Corp (PRSR) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.