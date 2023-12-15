Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.27.

The public float for PFG is 237.12M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFG on December 15, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

PFG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Principal Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ: PFG) has surged by 1.92 when compared to previous closing price of 78.08, but the company has seen a 6.60% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-28 that Principal Financial (PFG) remains well-poised to gain from strong retention and employment growth, higher single premium annuity sales and a solid capital position.

PFG’s Market Performance

Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has seen a 6.60% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 11.11% gain in the past month and a 3.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.50% for PFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.78% for PFG stock, with a simple moving average of 7.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFG stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for PFG by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PFG in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $65 based on the research report published on June 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PFG Trading at 11.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +11.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFG rose by +6.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.23. In addition, Principal Financial Group Inc saw -5.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFG

Equity return is now at value 14.77, with 0.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.