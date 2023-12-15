PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, PWSC stock has gone up by 2.15%, with a monthly decline of -0.78% and a quarterly plunge of -0.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.63% for PowerSchool Holdings Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for PWSC’s stock, with a 10.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE: PWSC) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for PWSC is also noteworthy at 1.00.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for PWSC is 55.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.71% of that float. The average trading volume of PWSC on December 15, 2023 was 625.70K shares.

PWSC) stock’s latest price update

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE: PWSC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.29 in relation to its previous close of 22.48. However, the company has experienced a 2.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-08 that I recommend a buy rating with a price target of $32.45. PWSC has strong underlying demand, international expansion plans, and AI product innovation to support its growth momentum. PowerSchool Holdings reported solid revenue growth in 3Q23, and I expect it to continue its growth trajectory.

Analysts’ Opinion of PWSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PWSC stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PWSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PWSC in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $24 based on the research report published on April 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PWSC Trading at 4.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares sank -0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWSC rose by +2.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.64. In addition, PowerSchool Holdings Inc saw -1.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PWSC starting from KENDER ANTHONY, who sale 26,351 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Dec 05. After this action, KENDER ANTHONY now owns 209,165 shares of PowerSchool Holdings Inc, valued at $605,994 using the latest closing price.

Shander Eric Ryan, the President, CFO of PowerSchool Holdings Inc, sale 11,978 shares at $23.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Shander Eric Ryan is holding 514,120 shares at $275,458 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PWSC

Equity return is now at value -1.35, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, PowerSchool Holdings Inc (PWSC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.