PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) has seen a 12.95% increase in the past week, with a 11.95% gain in the past month, and a 19.91% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.48% for PWFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.08% for PWFL stock, with a simple moving average of -1.58% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PWFL is 1.57.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for PWFL is 33.25M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PWFL on December 15, 2023 was 323.94K shares.

PWFL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: PWFL) has surged by 12.44 when compared to previous closing price of 2.25, but the company has seen a 12.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-28 that Undeniably, the concept of growth penny stocks represent one of the hottest topics on Wall Street. And this interest goes well beyond the meme-stock phenomenon that characterized much of the market action during the post-pandemic period.

PWFL Trading at 19.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.06%, as shares surge +10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWFL rose by +12.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.31. In addition, PowerFleet Inc saw -5.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PWFL

Equity return is now at value -2.52, with -1.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PowerFleet Inc (PWFL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.