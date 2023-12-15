Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) is above average at 11.52x. The 36-month beta value for PLTK is also noteworthy at 0.86.

The public float for PLTK is 50.76M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.41% of that float. The average trading volume of PLTK on December 15, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ: PLTK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.01 in relation to its previous close of 8.87. However, the company has experienced a 6.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK ) Q3 2023 Results Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Tae Lee – Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance & Investor Relations Robert Antokol – Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer Craig Abrahams – President & Chief Financial Officer Nir Korczak – Chief Marketing Officer Conference Call Participants Aaron Lee – Macquarie Arthur Chu – Bank of America Eric Sheridan – Goldman Sachs Colin Sebastian – Baird Dave Nwokonko – Morgan Stanley Operator Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Playtika Q3 2023 Earnings Call.

PLTK’s Market Performance

Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has seen a 6.54% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 9.94% gain in the past month and a -14.26% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.51% for PLTK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.07% for PLTK’s stock, with a -11.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTK stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for PLTK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLTK in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $11 based on the research report published on November 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTK Trading at 3.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.32%, as shares surge +9.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTK rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.49. In addition, Playtika Holding Corp saw 5.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTK starting from Chau On, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $11.89 back on Jul 28. After this action, Chau On now owns 79,910,506 shares of Playtika Holding Corp, valued at $4,755,720 using the latest closing price.

Chau On, the 10% Owner of Playtika Holding Corp, sale 300,000 shares at $12.26 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Chau On is holding 80,310,506 shares at $3,677,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Playtika Holding Corp (PLTK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.