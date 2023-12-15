Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for PLL is 17.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.74% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PLL on December 15, 2023 was 369.10K shares.

Piedmont Lithium Inc (NASDAQ: PLL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 12.76 in relation to its previous close of 26.30. However, the company has experienced a 19.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-08 that Whether you are a bull on the world’s transition to electric vehicles or not, lithium stocks are expected to rise in value significantly over the next few decades. These companies produce crucial elements to keep our electronics powered; thus, lithium’s spot price is expected to rise in step.

PLL’s Market Performance

PLL’s stock has risen by 19.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.44% and a quarterly drop of -35.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.31% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.27% for Piedmont Lithium Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.62% for PLL stock, with a simple moving average of -37.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLL stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for PLL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PLL in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $25 based on the research report published on December 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLL Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.31%, as shares sank -1.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLL rose by +19.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.55. In addition, Piedmont Lithium Inc saw -32.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLL starting from Demby Claude, who sale 782 shares at the price of $45.12 back on Aug 30. After this action, Demby Claude now owns 3,455 shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc, valued at $35,284 using the latest closing price.

WHITE MICHAEL D, the EVP and CFO of Piedmont Lithium Inc, sale 1,316 shares at $58.99 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that WHITE MICHAEL D is holding 14,809 shares at $77,626 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLL

Equity return is now at value -4.57, with -4.39 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Piedmont Lithium Inc (PLL) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.