Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has increased by 2.81 when compared to last closing price of 198.15.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-11 that The tech sector has come back in favor lately. However, while there are plenty of high-quality tech stocks to buy, there are many doomed tech stocks that are best to avoid as well.

Is It Worth Investing in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) Right Now?

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is 1.25.

The public float for PAYC is 51.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PAYC on December 15, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

PAYC’s stock has seen a 9.96% increase for the week, with a 15.56% rise in the past month and a -26.70% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for Paycom Software Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.61% for PAYC’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $235 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYC Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares surge +15.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC rose by +9.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $183.85. In addition, Paycom Software Inc saw -34.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from Clark Jason D., who sale 9,005 shares at the price of $184.55 back on Dec 06. After this action, Clark Jason D. now owns 44,250 shares of Paycom Software Inc, valued at $1,661,899 using the latest closing price.

WATTS J C JR, the Director of Paycom Software Inc, purchase 314 shares at $159.20 during a trade that took place back on Nov 03, which means that WATTS J C JR is holding 6,864 shares at $49,989 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Equity return is now at value 27.14, with 9.45 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.