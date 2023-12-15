Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.26x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.08.

The public float for PDCO is 82.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.27% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PDCO was 1.04M shares.

PDCO) stock’s latest price update

Patterson Companies Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCO)’s stock price has plunge by 2.09relation to previous closing price of 26.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.68% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Benzinga reported 2023-12-01 that The most oversold stocks in the health care sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies.

PDCO’s Market Performance

Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has seen a 3.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -14.62% decline in the past month and a -3.53% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for PDCO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.46% for PDCO’s stock, with a -6.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PDCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PDCO stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for PDCO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PDCO in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $36 based on the research report published on May 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

PDCO Trading at -8.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PDCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares sank -14.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PDCO rose by +3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.70. In addition, Patterson Companies Inc. saw -2.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PDCO starting from Zurbay Donald, who sale 1,868 shares at the price of $26.58 back on Dec 06. After this action, Zurbay Donald now owns 141,923 shares of Patterson Companies Inc., valued at $49,651 using the latest closing price.

BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL, the Chief Financial Officer of Patterson Companies Inc., sale 1,627 shares at $25.36 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that BARRY KEVIN MICHAEL is holding 23,103 shares at $41,261 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PDCO

Equity return is now at value 19.10, with 6.94 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Patterson Companies Inc. (PDCO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.