Parsons Corp (PSN) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81.

The public float for PSN is 103.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSN on December 15, 2023 was 717.20K shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

PSN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has decreased by -2.51 when compared to last closing price of 63.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.56% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-05 that Small-cap stocks are ready for a 2024 resurgence as investors’ risk appetite grows but mega-caps remain somewhat overvalued. Small-caps have had a tough year thus far, though, as evidenced by the Russell 2000 returning a slim 7% since January.

PSN’s Market Performance

Parsons Corp (PSN) has seen a -1.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.47% decline in the past month and a 11.84% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.46% for PSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.64% for PSN’s stock, with a 20.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PSN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on August 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSN Trading at 2.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.85%, as shares sank -0.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSN fell by -1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.06. In addition, Parsons Corp saw 34.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PSN

Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 3.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Parsons Corp (PSN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.