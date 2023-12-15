Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.12 in comparison to its previous close of 33.49, however, the company has experienced a 5.38% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-13 that The project, situated at Par Pacific’s (PARR) Kapolei refinery, capitalizes on existing infrastructure and supports Hawaii’s shift toward clean energy.

Is It Worth Investing in Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) Right Now?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.06x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.98.

The public float for PARR is 58.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of PARR was 912.98K shares.

PARR’s Market Performance

The stock of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has seen a 5.38% increase in the past week, with a 1.45% rise in the past month, and a 1.34% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.01% for PARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.41% for PARR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 17.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARR Trading at 4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.19%, as shares surge +1.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.08. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc saw 49.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from PATE WILLIAM, who sale 75,000 shares at the price of $34.73 back on Nov 28. After this action, PATE WILLIAM now owns 483,019 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, valued at $2,604,750 using the latest closing price.

PATE WILLIAM, the Chief Executive Officer of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, sale 75,000 shares at $35.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that PATE WILLIAM is holding 483,019 shares at $2,627,250 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Equity return is now at value 64.77, with 14.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.