Outset Medical Inc (OM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM)’s stock price has soared by 8.55 in relation to previous closing price of 5.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 8.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Business Wire reported 2023-11-29 that SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, today announced that members of management will participate in a virtual panel discussion at the BofA Securities Home Care Conference on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET. The panel discussion will include Leslie Trigg, Outset’s Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Aragon, MD.

Is It Worth Investing in Outset Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OM) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.08.

The public float for OM is 49.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.67% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of OM was 1.40M shares.

OM’s Market Performance

OM stock saw an increase of 8.93% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 25.40% and a quarterly increase of -49.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.50% for Outset Medical Inc (OM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.24% for OM’s stock, with a -58.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for OM by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $3 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OM Trading at 20.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.95%, as shares surge +20.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OM rose by +8.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -72.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.40. In addition, Outset Medical Inc saw -75.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OM starting from Williamson Steven S., who sale 3,584 shares at the price of $4.76 back on Nov 16. After this action, Williamson Steven S. now owns 112,994 shares of Outset Medical Inc, valued at $17,060 using the latest closing price.

Trigg Leslie, the Chair and CEO of Outset Medical Inc, sale 3,175 shares at $4.76 during a trade that took place back on Nov 16, which means that Trigg Leslie is holding 403,287 shares at $15,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OM

Equity return is now at value -81.47, with -52.18 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Outset Medical Inc (OM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.