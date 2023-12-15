Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The public float for OST is 7.96M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.65% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OST on December 15, 2023 was 102.26K shares.

OST stock's latest price update

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OST)’s stock price has decreased by -7.23 compared to its previous closing price of 0.83. However, the company has seen a -18.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-04 that The world of penny stocks is rife with potential pitfalls to avoid. Many firms trading at those prices are manipulated by actors with bad intent.

OST’s Market Performance

Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) has experienced a -18.09% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -6.10% drop in the past month, and a 1.18% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.82% for OST. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -16.96% for OST stock, with a simple moving average of -13.59% for the last 200 days.

OST Trading at -9.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.36%, as shares sank -18.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.10% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST fell by -18.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9182. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd saw -18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Equity return is now at value -33.53, with -9.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.