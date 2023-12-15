Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) has surged by 2.74 when compared to previous closing price of 12.04, but the company has seen a 8.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX ) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 8, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Louisa Smith – IR, Gilmartin Group Cathy Burzik – Board of Directors Chair and Interim CEO Geoff Gillespie – Interim CFO Conference Call Participants Mathew Blackman – Stifel Operator Hello. Good afternoon, and welcome to the Orthofix Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call.

Is It Worth Investing in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.02.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for OFIX is 35.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.19% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of OFIX was 742.25K shares.

OFIX’s Market Performance

OFIX stock saw an increase of 8.80% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.20% and a quarterly increase of -5.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.21% for Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.79% for OFIX stock, with a simple moving average of -24.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFIX stocks, with ROTH MKM repeating the rating for OFIX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OFIX in the upcoming period, according to ROTH MKM is $12 based on the research report published on October 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OFIX Trading at 9.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.22%, as shares surge +15.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFIX rose by +8.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.25. In addition, Orthofix Medical Inc saw -39.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFIX starting from Hinrichs James F., who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.47 back on Sep 14. After this action, Hinrichs James F. now owns 86,153 shares of Orthofix Medical Inc, valued at $101,025 using the latest closing price.

Kenny Kevin J., the President of Global Spine of Orthofix Medical Inc, sale 3,876 shares at $19.00 during a trade that took place back on May 26, which means that Kenny Kevin J. is holding 142,431 shares at $73,644 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFIX

Equity return is now at value -28.72, with -20.11 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Orthofix Medical Inc (OFIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.