OP Bancorp (OPBK) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 5.92x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.59.

The public float for OPBK is 11.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.12% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of OPBK was 26.39K shares.

OPBK) stock’s latest price update

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ: OPBK)’s stock price has increased by 11.37 compared to its previous closing price of 9.15. However, the company has seen a 8.98% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-20 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

OPBK’s Market Performance

OP Bancorp (OPBK) has seen a 8.98% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 19.32% gain in the past month and a 8.64% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.45% for OPBK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.86% for OPBK stock, with a simple moving average of 13.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPBK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPBK stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for OPBK by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for OPBK in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $15 based on the research report published on June 03, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

OPBK Trading at 15.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPBK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.12%, as shares surge +19.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPBK rose by +8.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.11. In addition, OP Bancorp saw -8.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPBK starting from SHIN YONG SIN, who purchase 6,486 shares at the price of $8.50 back on Jun 14. After this action, SHIN YONG SIN now owns 487,516 shares of OP Bancorp, valued at $55,131 using the latest closing price.

CHOI BRIAN, the Director of OP Bancorp, purchase 4,490 shares at $8.85 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that CHOI BRIAN is holding 1,289,520 shares at $39,736 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPBK

Equity return is now at value 14.80, with 1.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, OP Bancorp (OPBK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.