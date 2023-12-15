Onfolio Holdings Inc (ONFO) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The public float for ONFO is 3.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.91% of that float. On December 15, 2023, the average trading volume of ONFO was 53.24K shares.

ONFO) stock’s latest price update

Onfolio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ONFO)’s stock price has plunge by -10.23relation to previous closing price of 0.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.70% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-05 that WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Onfolio Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONFO, ONFOW) (the “Company” or “Onfolio”), a holding company that acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of online businesses across a broad range of verticals, announces that Dominic Wells, Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 11 – 13, 2023 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.

ONFO’s Market Performance

Onfolio Holdings Inc (ONFO) has experienced a -4.70% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -40.56% drop in the past month, and a -51.42% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.58%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.27% for ONFO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.74% for ONFO’s stock, with a -52.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ONFO Trading at -21.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONFO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.58%, as shares sank -42.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONFO fell by -4.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5603. In addition, Onfolio Holdings Inc saw -66.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONFO starting from Byalik Yury, who purchase 635 shares at the price of $1.17 back on May 26. After this action, Byalik Yury now owns 118,804 shares of Onfolio Holdings Inc, valued at $743 using the latest closing price.

Byalik Yury, the Head of Strategy & Acquisition of Onfolio Holdings Inc, purchase 1,269 shares at $1.17 during a trade that took place back on May 25, which means that Byalik Yury is holding 118,169 shares at $1,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONFO

Equity return is now at value -89.71, with -75.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Onfolio Holdings Inc (ONFO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.