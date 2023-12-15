Onewater Marine Inc (ONEW) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The public float for ONEW is 10.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.33% of that float. The average trading volume of ONEW on December 15, 2023 was 66.76K shares.

ONEW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Onewater Marine Inc (NASDAQ: ONEW) has increased by 11.97 when compared to last closing price of 28.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.95% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-17 that OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 16, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Jack Ezzell – Chief Financial Officer Austin Singleton – Chief Executive Officer Anthony Aisquith – President and Chief Operating Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Swartz – Truist Securities Craig Kennison – R.W. Baird Griffin Bryan – D.A.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

ONEW’s Market Performance

Onewater Marine Inc (ONEW) has experienced a 18.95% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 21.13% rise in the past month, and a 23.59% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for ONEW. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.90% for ONEW stock, with a simple moving average of 14.94% for the last 200 days.

ONEW Trading at 28.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONEW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, as shares surge +21.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONEW rose by +18.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.20. In addition, Onewater Marine Inc saw 12.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONEW starting from Singleton Philip Austin Jr., who purchase 2,378 shares at the price of $25.47 back on Aug 25. After this action, Singleton Philip Austin Jr. now owns 580,183 shares of Onewater Marine Inc, valued at $60,568 using the latest closing price.

Singleton Philip Austin Jr., the CEO – of Onewater Marine Inc, purchase 4,633 shares at $26.92 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Singleton Philip Austin Jr. is holding 577,805 shares at $124,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONEW

Equity return is now at value -10.38, with -2.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Onewater Marine Inc (ONEW) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.