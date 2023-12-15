Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Stock Observes -29.84% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has gone up by 11.47% for the week, with a 18.51% rise in the past month and a -29.47% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.13% for OMCL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.42% for OMCL’s stock, with a -29.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.83.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for OMCL is 44.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OMCL on December 15, 2023 was 776.84K shares.

OMCL) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMCL) has increased by 3.84 when compared to last closing price of 37.73.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 11.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-12-07 that The MACD Indicator is a shorthand for a set of trading rules known as the moving average convergence/divergence. It tracks two indicators to help investors know when to buy and sell stocks: MACD Indicator.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMCL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMCL stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for OMCL by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMCL in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $28 based on the research report published on November 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OMCL Trading at 8.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMCL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.08%, as shares surge +17.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMCL rose by +11.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.53. In addition, Omnicell, Inc. saw -22.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMCL starting from MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE, who sale 7,951 shares at the price of $73.14 back on Jun 09. After this action, MELLON CHRISTINE MARIE now owns 14,876 shares of Omnicell, Inc., valued at $581,568 using the latest closing price.

LIPPS RANDALL A, the CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO of Omnicell, Inc., purchase 4,000 shares at $73.76 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that LIPPS RANDALL A is holding 318,768 shares at $295,040 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMCL

Equity return is now at value -2.96, with -1.56 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.