Olo Inc (OLO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) has jumped by 1.02 compared to previous close of 5.89. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Olo beat expectations for its most recent quarter and raised full-year guidance. The company says that one of its most important customers has built out its own technology and may not renew its contract.

Is It Worth Investing in Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OLO is also noteworthy at 1.25.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for OLO is 104.24M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.70% of that float. The average trading volume of OLO on December 15, 2023 was 1.35M shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

OLO stock saw an increase of 5.50% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.76% and a quarterly increase of 4.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.92% for Olo Inc (OLO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.05% for OLO’s stock, with a -9.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OLO Trading at 9.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.17%, as shares surge +19.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.45. In addition, Olo Inc saw -4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Panama Diego, who sale 13,293 shares at the price of $5.78 back on Dec 06. After this action, Panama Diego now owns 581,869 shares of Olo Inc, valued at $76,835 using the latest closing price.

Glass Noah H., the CEO of Olo Inc, sale 8,338 shares at $5.78 during a trade that took place back on Dec 06, which means that Glass Noah H. is holding 285,353 shares at $48,205 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.64 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Olo Inc (OLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.