Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has gone down by -2.09% for the week, with a -12.35% drop in the past month and a -8.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.62% for OLLI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.71% for OLLI’s stock, with a 4.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI) is above average at 28.16x. The 36-month beta value for OLLI is also noteworthy at 0.80.

The public float for OLLI is 61.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.09% of that float. The average trading volume of OLLI on December 15, 2023 was 968.95K shares.

OLLI) stock’s latest price update

Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OLLI)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.83 in comparison to its previous close of 75.18, however, the company has experienced a -2.09% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Ollie’s Bargain’s (OLLI) third-quarter fiscal 2023 results reflect a comparable store sales increase of 7%.

Analysts’ Opinion of OLLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OLLI stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for OLLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OLLI in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $83 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OLLI Trading at -5.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares sank -11.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLLI fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.43. In addition, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc saw 52.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLLI starting from Kraus Larry, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $79.00 back on Sep 13. After this action, Kraus Larry now owns 2,928 shares of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, valued at $237,012 using the latest closing price.

SWYGERT JOHN W, the President & CEO of Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, sale 3,549 shares at $73.38 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that SWYGERT JOHN W is holding 48,200 shares at $260,426 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLLI

Equity return is now at value 11.46, with 7.52 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (OLLI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.