Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, ODFL stock has gone up by 2.01%, with a monthly decline of -5.51% and a quarterly plunge of -6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.74% for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.44% for ODFL’s stock, with a 3.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) Right Now?

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ODFL is 1.02.

The public float for ODFL is 93.79M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ODFL on December 15, 2023 was 688.81K shares.

ODFL) stock’s latest price update

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 384.06. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-07 that Old Dominion’s (ODFL) revenue per day fell nearly 1% year over year in November 2023 due to a 2.3% decrease in LTL tons per day.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $386 based on the research report published on November 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODFL Trading at -3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares sank -5.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $391.07. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. saw 34.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from CONGDON DAVID S, who sale 24,100 shares at the price of $390.59 back on Nov 10. After this action, CONGDON DAVID S now owns 766,754 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., valued at $9,413,208 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc., sale 2,400 shares at $390.14 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 798,604 shares at $936,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Equity return is now at value 32.56, with 24.54 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.