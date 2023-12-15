Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) has surged by 13.02 when compared to previous closing price of 0.31, but the company has seen a 3.58% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-12-14 that Ocean Power Technologies Inc (NYSE-A:OPTT) (OPT) told investors it expects to be cashflow positive in calendar year 2025 after reporting second-quarter results that show strong progress with its strategy. The company, a provider of ocean energy and intelligent data services, said its pipeline amounted to roughly $93 million at the end of October, a 221% year-over-year increase from a year earlier.

Is It Worth Investing in Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for OPTT is also noteworthy at 1.99.

The public float for OPTT is 55.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.76% of that float. The average trading volume of OPTT on December 15, 2023 was 209.67K shares.

OPTT’s Market Performance

The stock of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has seen a 3.58% increase in the past week, with a 26.65% rise in the past month, and a -11.31% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.66% for OPTT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.93% for OPTT’s stock, with a -25.40% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OPTT Trading at 9.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +20.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPTT rose by +3.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3240. In addition, Ocean Power Technologies saw -20.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPTT starting from Slaiby Peter E., who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $0.39 back on Sep 28. After this action, Slaiby Peter E. now owns 96,577 shares of Ocean Power Technologies, valued at $9,750 using the latest closing price.

Powers Robert Patrick, the Senior VP and CFO of Ocean Power Technologies, purchase 12,345 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Powers Robert Patrick is holding 28,888 shares at $4,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPTT

Equity return is now at value -66.10, with -57.32 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.