Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.34x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for OCSL is at 1.16.

The public float for OCSL is 74.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.39% of that float. The average trading volume for OCSL on December 15, 2023 was 625.10K shares.

OCSL) stock’s latest price update

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (NASDAQ: OCSL)’s stock price has dropped by -2.05 in relation to previous closing price of 20.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-12-14 that Main Street Capital and Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp are two great stocks for building a dividend snowball in 2024. MAIN offers a growing monthly dividend and has a well-diversified portfolio with a focus on first-lien loans. OCSL pays a quarterly dividend and has steadily increased its distributions over the years, and has materially improved since being taken over.

OCSL’s Market Performance

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has seen a -0.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 1.60% gain in the past month and a 0.09% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.97% for OCSL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.55% for OCSL’s stock, with a 4.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OCSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OCSL stocks, with Hovde Group repeating the rating for OCSL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for OCSL in the upcoming period, according to Hovde Group is $21 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OCSL Trading at 2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OCSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OCSL fell by -0.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.08. In addition, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation saw -2.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OCSL starting from Stewart Matthew, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Mar 23. After this action, Stewart Matthew now owns 9,668 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, valued at $9,000 using the latest closing price.

McKown Christopher, the of Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation, purchase 1,000 shares at $17.79 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that McKown Christopher is holding 5,092 shares at $17,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation (OCSL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.