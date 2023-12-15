NOW Inc (DNOW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) has increased by 1.49 when compared to last closing price of 10.73. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-08 that DNOW continues to invest in supercenters and has won large project awards in various sectors, indicating potential growth opportunities. Near-term outlook is affected by customer budget exhaustion and fewer business days, but cash flow growth in 2023 improves financial strength. Iron and steel prices have decreased, which could ease DNOW’s margin, but the rate of decline has slowed. Overall, the stock appears reasonably valued.

Is It Worth Investing in NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NOW Inc (NYSE: DNOW) is above average at 9.25x. The 36-month beta value for DNOW is also noteworthy at 1.41.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

The public float for DNOW is 104.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume of DNOW on December 15, 2023 was 688.46K shares.

DNOW’s Market Performance

DNOW stock saw an increase of 1.97% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.49% and a quarterly increase of -5.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.30%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.98% for NOW Inc (DNOW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.80% for DNOW’s stock, with a 1.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DNOW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DNOW stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for DNOW by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DNOW in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $13 based on the research report published on July 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

DNOW Trading at 0.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.30%, as shares surge +2.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNOW rose by +1.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.40. In addition, NOW Inc saw -14.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNOW

Equity return is now at value 15.11, with 9.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, NOW Inc (DNOW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.