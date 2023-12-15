Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -4.40 compared to its previous closing price of 485.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-12-14 that RTX is set to provide design agent and engineering support services for the Rolling Airframe Missile.

Is It Worth Investing in Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) Right Now?

Northrop Grumman Corp. (NYSE: NOC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for NOC is at 0.39.

The public float for NOC is 150.41M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.03% of that float. The average trading volume for NOC on December 15, 2023 was 829.66K shares.

NOC’s Market Performance

NOC stock saw a decrease of -2.89% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.68% and a quarterly a decrease of 6.96%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.30% for Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.05% for NOC’s stock, with a 2.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NOC Trading at -1.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOC fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $473.32. In addition, Northrop Grumman Corp. saw -15.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOC starting from Caylor Mark A, who sale 1,670 shares at the price of $472.62 back on Nov 06. After this action, Caylor Mark A now owns 12,900 shares of Northrop Grumman Corp., valued at $789,275 using the latest closing price.

ROEDER ROSHAN S, the CVP & Pres. Defense Systems of Northrop Grumman Corp., sale 1,007 shares at $465.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 09, which means that ROEDER ROSHAN S is holding 913 shares at $468,255 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOC

Equity return is now at value 31.27, with 10.66 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.