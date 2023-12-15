Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC): A Technical Analysis

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.31.

The public float for NSC is 225.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NSC on December 15, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

Top 5 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy for 2024



By now, you're well aware of the artificial intelligence boom. You know Big Tech has been investing billions of dollars into it. According to Next Move Strategy Consulting, the AI market – currently valued at about $100 billion – cold grow twenty-fold by 2030 to more than $2 trillion. That means you may want to strongly consider these top AI stocks. Get our free report, "Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy in 2024."



Click here to automatically get the our FREE Report & Special Offer "5 Best AI Stocks to Invest In" Sponsored

NSC) stock’s latest price update

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC)’s stock price has soared by 2.71 in relation to previous closing price of 227.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-12-01 that Norfolk Southern Corp.’s stock NSC, +1.43% was up by 2.2% in premarket trading on Friday after BofA analyst Ken Hoexter upgraded the rail transport company to buy from neutral and raised the firm’s price target to $248 a share from $204 a share. “NS has demonstrated faster service gains than we expected, following two network outages in 2H (Aug 28 IT infrastructure failure and Sept.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC’s stock has risen by 2.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.53% and a quarterly rise of 14.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.90% for Norfolk Southern Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.10% for NSC’s stock, with a 10.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $248 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NSC Trading at 14.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares surge +12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.61. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corp. saw -5.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Shaw Alan H., who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $209.55 back on Jun 01. After this action, Shaw Alan H. now owns 30,654 shares of Norfolk Southern Corp., valued at $419,100 using the latest closing price.

Shaw Alan H., the President & CEO of Norfolk Southern Corp., sale 2,000 shares at $224.16 during a trade that took place back on Mar 01, which means that Shaw Alan H. is holding 32,776 shares at $448,320 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Equity return is now at value 16.28, with 5.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.