Noble Corp Plc (NE) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NE is 1.05.

The public float for NE is 107.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NE on December 15, 2023 was 1.28M shares.

NE) stock’s latest price update

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE)’s stock price has soared by 4.00 in relation to previous closing price of 43.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.62% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-16 that Leading offshore driller Noble Corporation reported strong Q3 results with revenues and profitability reaching new multi-year highs. The company raised full-year guidance and increased its quarterly dividend by 33% to $0.40 per share. Cash generation was impacted by higher working capital requirements, and Noble warned of more near-term white space in the company’s contracting schedule.

NE’s Market Performance

Noble Corp Plc (NE) has experienced a 7.62% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.36% drop in the past month, and a -15.05% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for NE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.04% for NE’s stock, with a 0.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NE stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for NE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for NE in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $52 based on the research report published on December 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NE Trading at -3.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares sank -5.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NE rose by +7.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.42. In addition, Noble Corp Plc saw 19.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NE starting from ALTING CAROLINE, who sale 3,138 shares at the price of $51.96 back on Sep 05. After this action, ALTING CAROLINE now owns 1,553 shares of Noble Corp Plc, valued at $163,050 using the latest closing price.

Denton Blake, the SVP, Marketing & Contracts of Noble Corp Plc, sale 15,719 shares at $40.45 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Denton Blake is holding 0 shares at $635,834 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NE

Equity return is now at value 17.36, with 12.21 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Noble Corp Plc (NE) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.